Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

