BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $10.56 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

