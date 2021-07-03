BiFi Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $361,504.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00264191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00037468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

