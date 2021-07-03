Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BFLBY stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

