Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 1-Year High at $456.03

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $456.03 and last traded at $455.41, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.26.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.