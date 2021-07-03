Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.53. Biocept shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 787,269 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

