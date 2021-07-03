BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) were up 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,866,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 623,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

