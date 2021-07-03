BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Tops $4.51 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $4.51 million and $897,978.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.85 or 0.99964556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007931 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

