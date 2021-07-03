BitGreen Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $1,067.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00033267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00260395 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037046 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

