Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $7.18 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

