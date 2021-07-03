BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BHK opened at $16.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

