BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BHK opened at $16.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
