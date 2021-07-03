BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.88.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
