BlackRock Inc. Acquires 490,474 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $21.03 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

