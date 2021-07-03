BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FANH opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.