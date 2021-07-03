BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 453,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Resonant worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 575.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

