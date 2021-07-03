BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,276 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock opened at $277.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $215.60 and a 1-year high of $277.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.