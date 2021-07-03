BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 6th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRLA stock opened at GBX 401.64 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of £157.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.52. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59).

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

