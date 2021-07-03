BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 6th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRLA stock opened at GBX 401.64 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of £157.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.52. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59).
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.