BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. 117,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,710. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

