BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $16.04 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

