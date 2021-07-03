Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

