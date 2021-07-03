Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BCX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
