BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,506. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

