BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 541,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.