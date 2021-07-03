Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $102.38 and a 12-month high of $161.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.46.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

