Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

