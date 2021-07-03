Blair William & Co. IL Invests $215,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

