Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $231,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

