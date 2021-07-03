Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 3,944 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of HYFM opened at $56.62 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

