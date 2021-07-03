Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

