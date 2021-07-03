Blakecoin Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 42.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Blakecoin has a market cap of $10,043.30 and approximately $27.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,588.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.35 or 0.06410722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.01475598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00404496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00165610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00624419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00425447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00341705 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

