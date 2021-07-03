Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits Market Cap of $11.86 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $2.55 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.