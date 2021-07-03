BlitzPredict Price Hits $0.0021 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039839 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032936 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

