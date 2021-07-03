Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.70 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 493,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

