B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,666. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.30.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

