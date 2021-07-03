BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

DSM opened at $8.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.