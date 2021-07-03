BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
DSM opened at $8.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.