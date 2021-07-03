Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 809,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BAH stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 410,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,097. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

