Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,731 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

