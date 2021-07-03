Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Comparison

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -113.00% -80.03% Beam Therapeutics -1,523,724.75% -113.20% -72.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($1.07) -3.49 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 407,427.09 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -46.01

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.72%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $100.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.94%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

