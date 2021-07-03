Breakline Capital LLC Purchases 60,921 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 8.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.