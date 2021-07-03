Breakline Capital LLC Sells 687 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Breakline Capital LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.82. 1,232,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.16, a PEG ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.