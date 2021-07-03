Breakline Capital LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Broadcom makes up about 2.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,182. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

