Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 354.39 ($4.63). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 587,019 shares changing hands.

BRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.