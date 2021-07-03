Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BRDCY opened at $23.20 on Friday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

