Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $273.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.81 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 1,776,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.