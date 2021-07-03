Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.41. The stock had a trading volume of 483,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.87 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

