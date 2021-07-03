Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

ANIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,736. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

