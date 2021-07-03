Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 945.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.