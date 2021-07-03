Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 945.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

