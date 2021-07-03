Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

