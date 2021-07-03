Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

LLNW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

