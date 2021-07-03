Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

