Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE OIS opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

